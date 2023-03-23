Ingram stopped 27 of 31 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Ingram and the Coyotes had no answer for the Oilers' top six. Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each scored twice while Leon Draisaitl picked up four assists at Ingram's expense. The 25-year-old netminder has just one win in his last six outings, and he hasn't allowed fewer than three goals in any of those games. He's now at 6-13-7 with a 3.39 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 26 outings. With Karel Vejmelka and Ivan Prosvetov both on the roster, Ingram's playing time is likely to be sparse for the rest of the season.