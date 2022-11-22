Ingram saved 42 of 45 shots in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Predators on Monday.

Although the Coyotes struggled in Monday's road loss to the Predators, Ingram wasn't solely to blame after posting an encouraging save percentage of .933. The 25-year-old netminder only allowed one even-strength goal, and survived through six rounds of a shootout battle until Shayne Gostisbehere's wrist shot found the back of the net in the seventh round. Ingram's NHL career record of 3-10-0 in his first handful of contests obviously isn't ideal, but it's not unreasonable to assume his numbers would significantly benefit from an improved supporting cast in years to come.