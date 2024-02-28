Ingram stopped 17 of 20 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens, with Montreal's final goal coming into an empty net.

The Coyotes never led in the game, as they fell behind early and Ingram couldn't come up with a big save to help them build momentum toward an equalizer. The 26-year-old netminder hasn't won a game in over a month, going 0-5-2 over his last seven outings with a brutal 4.42 GAA and .871 save percentage. Ingram's given up seven goals on 52 shots in two starts since returning from an undisclosed injury, but Arizona doesn't exactly have a better option right now -- Karel Vejmelka's last win came in late December. Expect the duo to work in a timeshare until one of them rights the ship.