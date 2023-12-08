Ingram allowed four goals on 26 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Flyers.

Ingram's five-game winning streak came to an end as the Flyers put together a balanced effort on the road. This was the first time since Nov. 20 that Ingram had allowed more than three goals. The 26-year-old is now 11-4-0 with a 2.35 GAA and a .925 save percentage. As long as this doesn't become a skid, he'll likely continue to hold onto the No. 1 role he has earned with the strong play, but don't be surprised if Karel Vejmelka draws in soon to give Ingram some well-earned rest.