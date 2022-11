Ingram allowed four goals on 28 shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Wild.

Ingram has now gone five consecutive starts without a win with his lone victory this season coming on Oct. 25 against Columbus. The 25-year-old netminder falls to 1-5-1 with a .882 save percentage. While Ingram has looked impressive at times this year, he won't be viable for fantasy purposes as the backup on a struggling Arizona team.