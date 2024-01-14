Ingram posted a 38-save shutout in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Wild.

The Coyotes dominated the struggling Wild who have now lost four games in a row. This was Ingram's third straight start and he rewarded Arizona with a 38-save shutout where he was especially strong in the final two periods, turning away 30 shots. Ingram now has five shutouts on the season in only 26 games played. After alternating starts for much of the year, look for him to tend the twine more often. The Coyotes play on the road in Calgary on Tuesday.