Ingram stopped 40 of 44 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

The Coyotes took an early 2-0 lead, but it didn't hold up. Ingram wasn't bad in this contest, but he faced 40-plus shots for the fourth time in his last five games -- the other outing in that span came with 39 shots against. The heavy workload is doing the 25-year-old no favors, as he's lost four straight starts. He's at 3-11-3 with a 3.61 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 17 appearances. Karel Vejmelka is set to start Saturday versus the Blues, but the Coyotes have been regularly alternating their goalies for nearly a month.