Ingram stopped 43 of 45 shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Ingram took his third straight loss, and he's now faced at least 39 shots in four straight outings. The heavy workload has impacted his ability to get results lately, though he's still been mostly positive with a .929 save percentage over six games in January. He's at 3-11-2 with a 3.59 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 16 starts. Ingram will likely continue to split the workload with Karel Vejmelka after the All-Star break.