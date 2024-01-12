Ingram stopped 16 of 18 shots in relief of Karel Vejmelka in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Flames.

The Flames had done most of their damage by the time Ingram entered the game, though he still gave up two goals to Yegor Sharangovich in the third period. The 26-year-old Ingram won't take a hit to his record, which remains at 14-8-0 with a 2.62 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 25 appearances. He's won two of his last four starts, and with Vejmelka struggling, Ingram could be closer to taking over the starting role after spending the better part of a month splitting time between the pipes. The Coyotes begin a three-game road trip in Minnesota on Saturday.