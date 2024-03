Ingram made 22 saves in a 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs on Thursday. He allowed three goals.

Ingram has been scuffling for over a month, going 0-6-2 with 29 goals allowed in his last eight starts. His last win came Jan. 22 over Pittsburgh. This rough patch has driven Ingram to a lot of fantasy benches, and he needs to remain there until he can find his game again.