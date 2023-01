Ingram allowed four goals on 42 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.

Ingram's recent success is starting to fade -- he's lost four of his five games in January, and he's allowed four goals in each of the last two. The 25-year-old has been alternating starts with Karel Vejmelka lately, though neither goalie has been able to find much consistency. Ingram is at 3-11-1 with a 3.72 GAA and an .894 save percentage through 15 appearances.