Ingram allowed a goal on 31 shots in Friday's 2-0 loss to the Blackhawks.

Ingram had easily his best start of the season, but the Coyotes failed to score a goal for the first time on the year. The bad luck dropped him to 2-8-1 with a 3.92 GAA and an .886 save percentage through 11 contests this season. Karel Vejmelka has been a bit shaky lately, so Ingram's strong showing Friday could be his best chance to get a little more playing time in the near term.