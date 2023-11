Ingram stopped 36 of 41 shots in the Coyotes' 7-5 win over the Predators on Saturday.

While Ingram did not have his best performance Saturday, he was able to outperform Juuse Saros and earn his fourth consecutive win. This win now improves his record to 5-1-0 with a 2.87 GAA and a .911 save percentage. The Canadian netminder should be expected to continue to split starts with Karel Vejmelka moving forward.