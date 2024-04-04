Ingram stopped 31 of 33 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Canucks.

Ingram has gone 2-4-0 since the Coyotes returned to a strict goalie rotation. This was his best effort in a defeat in that span, but a Conor Garland goal within the final two minutes was the difference. Ingram is at 20-20-3 with a 2.88 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 46 appearances. He's had strong moments this season, but the Coyotes are out of the playoff picture, so he's likely no better than a No. 3 option in most fantasy formats. Assuming the Coyotes continue to alternate their goalies, Ingram's next start would line up to be Sunday in San Jose.