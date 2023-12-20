Ingram allowed three goals on six shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Senators.

Ingram was pulled after the third goal, and Karel Vejmelka blanked the Senators over the last 45:41 of the contest. There have been few hiccups for Ingram this season, but this was the fourth time in five outings he's given up at least three goals. He was excellent during November, but it appears the increased workload has caught up to him. Ingram is at a 12-6-0 record with a 2.55 GAA and a .919 save percentage through 20 appearances. The Coyotes are on the road at San Jose on Thursday and at Colorado on Saturday to head into the holiday break.