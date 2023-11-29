Ingram stopped 30 of 31 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Lightning.

Ingram has won back-to-back starts, bouncing back from a two-game skid. The 26-year-old was sharp against a strong opponent for the second game in a row -- he's allowed just one goal on 65 shots in that span against Vegas and Tampa Bay. Ingram is up to an 8-3-0 record with a 2.49 GAA and a .924 save percentage through 12 outings. He shared the crease with Karel Vejmelka for much of the first six weeks of the season, but it appears Ingram may get a chance to run away with the No. 1 job now.