Ingram will guard the home goal versus the Oilers on Wednesday, Patrick Brown of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Ingram will get to the 50-game mark this season, though he'll end up getting a tough matchup. The Oilers are resting some players, but it doesn't appear any of their biggest scoring threats will be out of the lineup. Ingram has gone 5-6-0 with a 3.30 GAA and an .897 save percentage since the start of March.