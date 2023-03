Ingram saved 42 of 45 shots in a 4-3 overtime victory over Calgary on Tuesday.

Ingram dealt with a staggering 17 shots in the first period and stopped 16 of them. He improved to 6-13-6 with a 3.37 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 25 contests this season. The 25-year-old has allowed 15 goals over his last four starts, but he's also faced at least 40 shots in each of those outings.