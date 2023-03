Ingram is expected to start on the road against Edmonton on Wednesday, per Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.

Ingram has struggled recently, posting a 4.16 GAA and an .897 save percentage over his last five appearances. Through 25 contests overall, he has a 6-13-6 record, 3.37 GAA and .909 save percentage. The Oilers lead the league offensively with 3.93 goals per game in 2022-23.