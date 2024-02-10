Ingram will be between the visiting pipes in Nashville on Saturday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Ingram will try and make amends for a poor start Thursday, as he gave up three goals on six shots before being pulled in a 3-2 loss to Vegas. He has lost his last three outings, permitting 12 goals on 82 shots. Ingram is 17-12-1 with a 2.69 GAA and a .914 save percentage. Nashville is tied for 18th in the NHL this season with 2.96 goals per game.