Ingram will guard the road goal Saturday versus the Golden Knights, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Arizona continues to alternate goalies, though Ingram has been charged with the loss in each of the last two games (one start, one relief outing). The 26-year-old has gone 4-2-0 with a 3.19 GAA and a .908 save percentage in six games in November. He's got a tough matchup on hand against the defending champions, so fantasy managers may not want to roll him out there Saturday.