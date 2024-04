Ingram will protect the road goal versus the Canucks on Wednesday.

Ingram will start the second half of a back-to-back after Karel Vejmelka was lit up in a 5-0 loss to the Kraken on Tuesday. Over the last month, Ingram is 3-4-0 with a 3.31 GAA and a .901 save percentage over seven games. The Coyotes have alternated goalie starts in that span, which likely means this is Ingram's second-to-last game of the campaign.