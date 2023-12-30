Ingram posted a 28-save shutout in Friday's 2-0 win over the Ducks.

Ingram earned his fourth shutout of the season, which has him tied with Pittsburgh's Tristan Jarry for the league lead. All of Ingram's shutouts have come since Nov. 25. The 26-year-old has settled back into alternating starts with Karel Vejmelka after briefly claiming the starting job for himself in late November. Ingram is up to 13-7-0 with a 2.49 GAa and a .919 save percentage over 22 appearances. The Coyotes are off until Tuesday, when they host the Panthers.