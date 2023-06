Ingram signed a three-year, $5.85 million contract with the Coyotes on Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Ingram will get some term to stay as the Coyotes' backup goalie to enter the 2023-24 season. He'll likely open the year behind Karel Vejmelka, assuming the team doesn't make any additional trades. Ingram had a .907 save percentage over 27 games, but he'll likely struggle to pick up wins as the Coyotes are not expected to be competitive this season.