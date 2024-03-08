Ingram is expected to start at home against Detroit on Friday, according to Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.

Ingram has gone 0-7-2 over his past nine appearances while posting a 4.22 GAA and an .872 save percentage. It will be difficult for him to rebound against Detroit, which ranks sixth offensively with 3.48 goals per game. Ingram is 17-16-3 with a 2.85 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 39 outings overall.