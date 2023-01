Ingram is expected to tend the road twine versus Chicago on Friday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Ingram will take the second game of Arizona's back-to-back while starter Karel Vejmelka features against the Flyers on Thursday. In 10 appearances this season, the 25-year-old Ingram has managed just two wins, posting a 2-7-1 record and .878 save percentage.