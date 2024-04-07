Ingram is expected to defend the road net Sunday versus the Sharks according to Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.

Coach Andre Tourigny reconfirmed his plan to continue rotating goalie starts between Ingram and Karel Vejmelka on Saturday, which puts Ingram in line for Sunday's contest. The 27-year-old Ingram is coming off a 31-save effort in a 2-1 loss to Vancouver on Wednesday. He has a 20-20-3 record this season with a 2.88 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 46 appearances. San Jose is tied for last in the league with 2.21 goals per contest this campaign.