Ingram made 30 saves in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

The 25-year-old netminder, making just his fifth career NHL appearance, actually took a shutout into the third period before a late Columbus push made things a bit interesting and he had to settle for his first win of the season. Ingram was a third-round pick in the 2016 draft and has been considered a legit prospect in the past, so while he's on his third organization, if he gets a chance with Arizona he could blossom. For now, however, he remains the backup to Karel Vejmelka.