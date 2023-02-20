Ingram stopped 34 of 36 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Ingram's shutout streak came to an end in the second period, but he's still turned aside 104 of 106 shots faced over his last three appearances. He's come away with a pair of wins in that span, and a hard-luck shootout loss in relief of Karel Vejmelka in Saturday's game in Los Angeles. Ingram is up to 5-11-4 with a 3.16 GAA and a .912 save percentage through 20 contests. Wins may continue to be elusive, but Ingram's ratios are passable for fantasy managers in need of goaltending help.