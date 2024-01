Ingram stopped 30 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

The Coyotes never trailed in the game as Clayton Keller spotted his team a 2-0 lead, and Ingram made it hold up. The 26-year-old netminder has appeared in six straight games, starting five of them, and over that stretch he's gone 3-1-1 with a 2.04 GAA and .932 save percentage to cement his spot at the top of Arizona's depth chart.