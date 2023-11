Ingram stopped 35 of 38 shots in the Coyotes' 4-3 shootout win over the Kraken on Tuesday.

Ingram was great Tuesday, posting a .921 save percentage in the win over the Kraken. This game marks the third straight win for Ingram as he improves his record to 4-1-0 with a 2.47 GAA and a .919 save percentage. The former Predator should be expected to split starts with Karel Vejmelka moving forward. Thursday against the Blues could mark the next start for Ingram.