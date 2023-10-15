Ingram will defend the road net Monday versus the Rangers, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.
Ingram posted a 6-13-8 record last season with a 3.37 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 27 appearances. Coach Andre Tourigny said Sunday that Karel Vejmelka will play in the second half of Arizona's back-to-back against the Islanders on Tuesday.
