Ingram will guard the road net Sunday against the Rangers, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Ingram played well in a 3-2 loss to New York on Oct. 30 with a 36-save effort. However, he was pulled early in his last appearance Nov. 3 versus Dallas, giving up three goals on only 10 shots. Ingram has a 1-3-0 record this season, allowing 14 goals on 111 shots.