Ingram will patrol the home crease during Tuesday's matchup with the Kraken, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Ingram has been red hot over the past week, picking up back-to-back wins over the Blackhawks and the Canadiens while posting an impressive 1.50 GAA and .950 save percentage. The 26-year-old netminer will try to extend his personal winning streak to four games in a favorable home matchup with a Seattle squad that's averaging just 2.58 goals per game this year, 26th in the NHL.