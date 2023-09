Ingram will start the Coyotes' exhibition game Saturday versus the Kings in Australia, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Ingram will get his first preseason action in the NHL Global Series game in Melbourne. Last year, the 26-year-old netminder posted a 3.36 GAA, a .907 save percentage and a 6-13-8 record over 27 appearances. He's projected to be Karel Vejmelka's backup in 2023-24.