Ingram will defend the visiting crease against Chicago on Friday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Ingram was outstanding Jan. 29 as he stopped 43 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss to Anaheim. Ingram is 3-11-2 with a 3.59 GAA and .899 save percentage this season. Ingram and Karel Vejmelka have split the net over the last 10 games, with each starting five games. Ingram will face the Blackhawks, who are second-last in scoring, averaging 2.45 goals per game.