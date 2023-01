Ingram will defend the road goal against Anaheim on Saturday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Ingram has lost his past two outings, allowing eight goals on 81 shots. He stopped 38 of 42 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Ducks on Tuesday. Ingram has a 3-11-1 record this season with a 3.72 GAA and an .894 save percentage. Anaheim sits 31st in the league this campaign with 2.45 goals per game.