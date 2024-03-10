Ingram will defend the road net Sunday against the Blackhawks, per Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.

Ingram is coming off a 28-save shutout victory over Detroit on Friday. He has blanked the opposition on six occasions this season en route to an 18-16-3 record with a 2.78 GAA and a .911 save percentage over 40 appearances. Chicago sits 32nd in the league this campaign with a mere 2.03 goals per contest.