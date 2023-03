Ingram will defend the road goal versus Colorado on Saturday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Ingram is 0-2-1 in his last three starts, giving up 15 goals on 115 shots. Overall, he is 5-13-5 with a 3.42 GAA and .906 save percentage this year. He will face the Avalanche, who are averaging 3.16 goals per game, good for a tie for 15th in NHL scoring. Ingram was strong in his lone game versus Colorado this season, stopping 28 shots in a 6-3 win Dec. 27.