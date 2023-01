Ingram will guard the road cage Saturday against the Wild, per Jessi Pierce of NHL.com.

Ingram will make his first start since Jan. 6, a 2-0 loss to the Blackhawks. The 25-year-old netminder has been playing better of late, sporting a .932 save percentage in his last three outings. Ingram is 2-8-1 on the year with a .886 save percentage and a 3.92 GAA.