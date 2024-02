Ingram will patrol the road crease versus the Canadiens on Tuesday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Ingram wasn't great in his last start Sunday against the Jets, surrendering four goals on 32 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime loss. He'll try to snap his personal six-game losing streak, which dates back to Jan. 25, in a favorable road matchup with a struggling Montreal squad that's lost five straight contests.