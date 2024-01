Ingram will patrol the visiting crease in Vancouver on Thursday, according to Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.

This will be Ingram's third straight start as he has regained control of the No. 1 job in Arizona, after sharing the net for a month with Karel Vejmelka. Ingram is 15-8-1 with five shutouts this season. He will have a tough matchup with the Canucks, who are averaging 3.82 goals per game, tops in the NHL.