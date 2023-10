Ingram will get the starting nod at home against Chicago on Monday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Ingram looked strong in his first two starts of the year, stopping a combined 50 of 54 shots against the Blues and Rangers. However, in his last outing, he was tagged with three goals on just nine shots and didn't make it out of the first period. Overall, Ingram owns an .889 save percentage. Monday will be his first appearance at home.