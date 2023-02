Ingram will patrol the home crease during Sunday's matchup with Nashville, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Ingram was sharp in his last start Sunday against the Blue Jackets, turning aside 34 of 36 shots en route to a 3-2 victory. He'll try to pick up his sixth win of the season in a home matchup with a Predators team that's 11-12-3 on the road this year.