Ingram will defend the road crease versus Minnesota on Saturday, according to Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.

Ingram has been splitting the starting assignments with Karel Vejmelka over the last 12 games. Ingram was red-hot from Oct. 30-Dec. 4, as he went was 10-2-0, giving up 24 goals on 379 shots (.937 save percentage). He has been average at best ever since, going 3-6-0, while turning aside 231 of 260 shots. Ingram will face the Wild, who are averaging 3.30 goals per game, 24th in the NHL.