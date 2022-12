Ingram will start Saturday when the Coyotes host the Sabres, per Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.

It'll be Ingram's first start since Dec. 7 when he allowed eight goals on 35 shots to the Oilers. The 25-year-old netminder will look to get back on track against a high-powered Sabres offense. Ingram hasn't picked up a win since Oct. 25. He's 1-6-1 with a .866 save percentage.