Ingram (undisclosed) will defend the visiting crease in Winnipeg on Sunday, per Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.

Ingram has missed the last four games. The Coyotes sent Matt Villalta back to the minors Thursday, paving the way for Ingram's return to action. Ingram is 17-13-2 with five shutouts this season. He will face the Jets, who are averaging 30.8 shots on goal, 17th in the NHL.