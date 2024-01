Ingram will defend the visiting crease in Tampa Bay on Thursday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Ingram has won his last two starts, giving up only four goals on 59 shots. The 26-year-old is currently the Coyotes' No. 1 goaltender, as he has surpassed Karel Vejmelka on the depth charts. Ingram is 17-9-1 with a 2.47 GAA and a .919 save percentage this season. The Lightning have found the back of the net 163 times, sixth in the NHL.