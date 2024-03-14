Ingram will start Thursday on the road against Detroit, per Patrick Brown of the Coyotes' official site.

Ingram struggled in his last start on Sunday, allowing six goals on 40 shots in a 7-4 loss to the Blackhawks. The 26-year-old has been solid this year, recording a .909 save percentage and a 18-17-3 record. He will have a tough task as Detroit is 18-10-5 at home this year.