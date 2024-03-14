Ingram will start Thursday on the road against Detroit, per Patrick Brown of the Coyotes' official site.
Ingram struggled in his last start on Sunday, allowing six goals on 40 shots in a 7-4 loss to the Blackhawks. The 26-year-old has been solid this year, recording a .909 save percentage and a 18-17-3 record. He will have a tough task as Detroit is 18-10-5 at home this year.
More News
-
Coyotes' Connor Ingram: Falls to Chicago•
-
Coyotes' Connor Ingram: Starting in Chicago•
-
Coyotes' Connor Ingram: Grounds Wings for sixth shutout•
-
Coyotes' Connor Ingram: Slated to face Red Wings•
-
Coyotes' Connor Ingram: Struggles against Blackhawks•
-
Coyotes' Connor Ingram: Between the pipes Tuesday•