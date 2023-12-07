Ingram will defend the home crease versus Philadelphia on Thursday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Ingram has been sensational in winning his last five starts, giving up only five goals on 154 shots. He has taken over from Karel Vejmelka as the Coyotes' No. 1 netminder and has backstopped Arizona into a playoff spot in the Western Conference. Ingram is 11-3-0 with a 2.23 GAA and .930 save percentage this season. The Flyers are fire plenty of pucks on net as they are seventh, averaging 32.8 shots per game, but they drop to 23rd in the NHL in goals per game, averaging only 2.88 per contest.